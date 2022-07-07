Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 BO Prediction: Can Vidyut Jammwal's film cover its budget cost?

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer 'Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 11 – Agni Pariksha' will be released on about 2,000 screens across the country. Will Faruk Kabir be able to repeat the success with the sequel?

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the finest action heroes of Bollywood. No matter how difficult a stunt is, the actor does each one of them on his own, and aces them perfectly. Over all these years, he has rightfully earned the tag of being Bollywood’s favourite action hero. And now, Vidyut is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’, which will hit the theatres on Friday. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film, co-starring Shivalleka Oberoi, is a sequel to 2020’s ‘Khuda Hafiz’ that was released on the OTT due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Fans of Vidyut Jammwal are also eagerly waiting for his films. Now, the wait of the fans is about to end and his film ‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha’ is going to release on Friday, July 8. Similar to the prequel, Khuda Hafiz 2 will also have some action-packed sequences of Vidyut Jammwal where he will be seen fighting for his family.

    ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Exclusive! 'North-south divide? How little is people's thinking'

    Image: Still from the trailer

    In ‘Khuda Hafiz’, the protagonist brings back his wife to the country while in the sequel, his fight is to save his adopted daughter. This film of Vidyut is going to be full of emotions, drama and of course, action.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: ‘Vidyut Jamwal and I executed ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ action scenes’

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Khuda Hafiz 2 has been made on a very low budget compared to other films. According to the information, about Rs 30 crores have been spent on making the film, while about Rs 10 crores have been spent on its promotion. The film will be released on about 2000 screens. If 'Khuda Hafiz 2' collects anything around Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore on the first day, then the film can be successful further.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Khuda Hafiz 2 has been written and directed by Faruk Kabir. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani.

