Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vidyut Jammwal Exclusive! 'North-south divide? How little is people's thinking'

    ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ actor Vidyut Jammwal opens on Bollywood vs South debate in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable.

    Vidyut Jammwal exclusive on Bollywood vs South cinema drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Indore, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    Vidyut Jammwal is running on a packed schedule for promoting his upcoming film ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 8. Ever since his Bollywood debut in the year 2011, and since then, he has grown to become one of the best action heroes in the Hindi film industry.

    The actor has made his mark in the Hindi cinema after making a name of his in the South film industry. When asked about the ongoing debate about the Bollywood vs South cinema, the actor said that he comes from a school of thought where he does not see the divide.

    The Son of an army officer, Vidyut Jammwal, while speaking on the Bollywood vs South cinema debate, said, “I don’t know who has made this divide. I started my career with South (cinema).”

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: ‘Vidyut Jamwal and I executed ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ action scenes

    “My father was in the Army; I have lived in the Northeast, Gujarat, Kashmir and Rajasthan as well. When I hear about this divide, I understand how little people's thinking is,” said the actor in a tete-e-tete with Asianet Newsable during his promotional visit to Indore, Madhya Pradesh recently.

    He further went on to explain how and why he doesn’t see a divide based on a language or a region. “When my father fought the 1971 war, I have to tell you that I don’t think he thought his men were from South or Bihar. I come from that thought; I don’t see a divide!”

    ALSO READ: Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

    Before marking his Bollywood debut with ‘Force’ in 2011, co-starring John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal had made his Telugu debut the same year with ‘Sakhti’. He did another Telugu film ‘Oosarravelli’ which was released the same year. Since then, Vidyut has acted in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinemas.

    Meanwhile, the actor is presently gearing for the release of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha’, co-starring actor Shivaleeka Oberoi. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film, which will hit the theatres on July 8, is a sequel to the 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ which was released on OTT.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars drb

    Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

    Hollywood Bruce Wayne Christian Bale may return as Batman but drb

    ‘Bruce Wayne’ Christian Bale may return as ‘Batman’, but…

    Who was Vidyasagar South actor Meena husband passes away drb

    Who was Vidyasagar? South actor Meena's husband passes away

    SS RajamouliRam Charan Jr NTR RRR is competing with Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick Robert Pattinson The Batman here is why drb

    SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

    Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder on Amazon Prime; Here are 5 reasons to watch it RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Here are 5 reasons to watch Chris Hemsworth's film

    Recent Stories

    Even Rafale cannot compete with this speed: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's dig at Governor - adt

    Even Rafale cannot compete with this speed: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's dig at Governor

    Who is Shenaz Treasury? Actress diagnosed with Prosopagnosia, a disease previously Brad Pitt had RBA

    Who is Shenaz Treasury? Actress diagnosed with Prosopagnosia, a disease previously Brad Pitt had

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details - adt

    HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022: Happy for Hardik Pandya and the way he's taking responsibility - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022: 'Happy for Pandya and the way he's taking responsibility' - Hooda

    How much remuneration Nayanthara is getting for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan RBA

    How much remuneration Nayanthara is getting for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon