Vidyut Jammwal Exclusive! 'North-south divide? How little is people's thinking'

Vidyut Jammwal is running on a packed schedule for promoting his upcoming film ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 8. Ever since his Bollywood debut in the year 2011, and since then, he has grown to become one of the best action heroes in the Hindi film industry.

The actor has made his mark in the Hindi cinema after making a name of his in the South film industry. When asked about the ongoing debate about the Bollywood vs South cinema, the actor said that he comes from a school of thought where he does not see the divide.

The Son of an army officer, Vidyut Jammwal, while speaking on the Bollywood vs South cinema debate, said, “I don’t know who has made this divide. I started my career with South (cinema).”

ALSO READ: Exclusive: ‘Vidyut Jamwal and I executed ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ action scenes

“My father was in the Army; I have lived in the Northeast, Gujarat, Kashmir and Rajasthan as well. When I hear about this divide, I understand how little people's thinking is,” said the actor in a tete-e-tete with Asianet Newsable during his promotional visit to Indore, Madhya Pradesh recently.

He further went on to explain how and why he doesn’t see a divide based on a language or a region. “When my father fought the 1971 war, I have to tell you that I don’t think he thought his men were from South or Bihar. I come from that thought; I don’t see a divide!”

ALSO READ: Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

Before marking his Bollywood debut with ‘Force’ in 2011, co-starring John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal had made his Telugu debut the same year with ‘Sakhti’. He did another Telugu film ‘Oosarravelli’ which was released the same year. Since then, Vidyut has acted in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinemas.

Meanwhile, the actor is presently gearing for the release of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha’, co-starring actor Shivaleeka Oberoi. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film, which will hit the theatres on July 8, is a sequel to the 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ which was released on OTT.