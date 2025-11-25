At the 2025 International Emmy Awards, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila received dual nominations. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film lost to the UK’s Lost Boys & Fairies.

Bollywood stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s film Amar Singh Chamkila made waves at the 2025 International Emmy Awards, earning dual nominations. The ceremony, held in New York on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), saw the film nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Diljit received a nod for Best Actor.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab’s legendary folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the ‘Elvis of Punjab.’ Released in 2024, the film has been praised for its gripping storytelling and authentic portrayal of Chamkila’s life, earning recognition on the global stage.

Competition and Outcome

In the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, Amar Singh Chamkila competed against Germany’s Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK’s Lost Boys and Fairies, and Chile’s Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death). While the Indian film did not win, losing to Lost Boys and Fairies, the nomination marked a significant achievement for Indian cinema internationally.

Diljit Dosanjh was also nominated for Best Actor, alongside David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, adicto / I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude). The award went to Oriol Pla.

Red Carpet Glamour

On the red carpet, Diljit impressed fans and photographers, wearing a crisp white shirt with a shimmering off-white jacket and black pants, paired with a black turban and bowtie. His stylish ensemble quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating his global presence and fashion sense.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s nominations highlight the growing recognition of Indian talent worldwide and showcase Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali’s efforts in bringing regional stories to an international audience.