Smriti Mandhana House: Indian Vice-Captain's wedding to Palash Muchchal got postponed. Let's take the moment to get a sneak peak into her home in Sangli, Maharashtra. Check here
Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed
Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team and recently won the world cup. She was also in news for her impending wedding to Palash Muchhal. However the wedding got postponed because of her father's sudden heart-attack on the wedding morning. However, now reports are coming in about the possibility of her fiance Palak allegedly cheating on her. However, we could not independently verify the news or the authenticity of the now viral screen shots. Let's take the moment to get a glimpse of her home at Sangli, Maharashtra.
A Home Rooted in Simplicity
Smriti Mandhana may spend most of her year travelling for tournaments, but her Sangli home remains her anchor. The residence is not designed like a typical celebrity mansion; instead, it reflects her upbringing, discipline and preference for simple, functional living. Built by merging two adjacent flats on the same floor, the Mandhana family created a bright, open space that supports both her athletic commitments and family life.
A Trophy Wall That Narrates a Journey
Upon entering, visitors are drawn to a long trophy wall that runs across the living area. It showcases her awards, medals and cricket memorabilia, narrating her path from local Sangli grounds to global cricketing arenas. The home follows a neutral palette with soft browns, creams and wooden elements, giving it a calming feel. The interiors avoid extravagance and highlight comfort, with plush seating, subtle drapes and minimal decor suited to her unpredictable travel schedule.
Functional Spaces for Fitness and Family
A dedicated home-gym corner has been created inside a multipurpose room that can turn into a studio or TV space when needed. It is arranged to support her strength and mobility routines at any time. The kitchen and dining area are designed to bring the family together, with practical counters, open layouts and seating that can easily accommodate relatives and friends during get-togethers or celebrations.
Personal Corners and a Strong Sense of Belonging
The bedrooms reflect her softer and private side, featuring warm lighting, comfortable bedding and meaningful wall art that represents her life beyond cricket. With balconies, indoor plants and the familiar Sangli surroundings, the home maintains a deep connection to her roots. By choosing to remain based in Sangli, she signals that success does not require distance from one’s origins; her home stands as a balanced, grounded and inspiring reflection of who she is.
Smriti Mandhana Net Worth
Smriti Mandhana is widely regarded as one of India’s leading women cricketers. She serves as the vice-captain of the national team and is known for her role as a left-handed opening batter. Her financial earnings reflect her stature in the sport. She is placed in the BCCI’s Grade A central contract category, which is understood to provide her with an annual retainer of ₹50 lakh. Her match fees add significantly to this amount, as reports mention that she receives around ₹15 lakh for each Test match, ₹6 lakh for every ODI, and ₹3 lakh for each T20I appearance.
Mandhana also boosts her income through franchise cricket. She plays in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who secured her for ₹3.4 crore during the auction, placing her among the highest-paid women cricketers in the world.
