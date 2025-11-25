Image Credit : stockPhoto

Smriti Mandhana is widely regarded as one of India’s leading women cricketers. She serves as the vice-captain of the national team and is known for her role as a left-handed opening batter. Her financial earnings reflect her stature in the sport. She is placed in the BCCI’s Grade A central contract category, which is understood to provide her with an annual retainer of ₹50 lakh. Her match fees add significantly to this amount, as reports mention that she receives around ₹15 lakh for each Test match, ₹6 lakh for every ODI, and ₹3 lakh for each T20I appearance.

Mandhana also boosts her income through franchise cricket. She plays in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who secured her for ₹3.4 crore during the auction, placing her among the highest-paid women cricketers in the world.