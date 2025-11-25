- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Malik or Farhana - Who will get Ticket To Finale? Read Details
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Malik or Farhana - Who will get Ticket To Finale? Read Details
Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha have made the game full of emotions, conflicts, shocks, and strong moments.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Task: As the finale approaches, Bigg Boss 19 has entered one of its most thrilling periods. The season, which premiered in August, has been a huge hit with fans.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
Every episode sparks fresh debates on social media, propelling the program into daily trending and keeping viewers captivated on Colours TV and JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
A large portion of the excitement stems from the powerful and unpredictable Bigg Boss 19 candidates.
The top eight - Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha - have transformed the game into a rollercoaster of emotions, disputes, shocks, and moving moments.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
Bigg Boss 19 has entered its last phase, and the mood within the house is tremendous. Viewers are keeping a careful eye on who remains focused, who buckles under pressure, and which candidate will battle until the finish to win the prize this season.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
According to social media rumour, the Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale contendership assignment was held inside the house with a jungle-themed setting and will appear on Tuesday or Wednesday's show. As part of the assignment, two platforms, or stools, were put in the arena where candidates were required to stand.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
Tanya and Ashnoor sat on the stools for the first round of a challenge called "Aag Ka Dariya." The final six candidates had to run into the jungle, collect grass, and place it in their bags. When the buzzer rang, the participant with the heaviest bag gained the ability to assist someone by sliding their stool forward, allowing them to cross the “Aag Ka Dariya.”
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
While Gaurav immediately relocated Ashnoor's seat, Pranit took his time, preventing Tanya from moving forward. As a consequence, Ashnoor became the first candidate for the Ticket to the Finals.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
According to Film Window, in Round 2 of the Ticket To Finale contendership assignment, Pranit faced off against Shehbaz, with Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur backing them. Pranit was successful, ensuring his berth as the second Ticket to Finale candidate.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
Gaurav Khanna faced Malti Chahar in the third round, assisted by Shehbaz and Ashnoor. Gaurav won this round, bringing him closer to the finale. Farhana Bhatt faced Amaal Malik in the fourth and final round, a fiercely contested round. In the end, Farhana won, becoming the fourth participant to go to the Finale.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Winner Name
So the last four candidates, Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, and Farhana, will face off in the final challenge. While an official confirmation is still needed, it would be exciting to watch which among them will eventually make it to the finals and become Bigg Boss 19's first finalist.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.