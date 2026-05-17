Even though Vicky Kaushal’s career has seen explosive growth after the success of Chhaava, Katrina Kaif remains significantly ahead in terms of overall net worth. Reports estimate Katrina’s wealth at around Rs 224 crore, while Vicky currently stands close to Rs 41 crore.

Katrina continues to be one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses despite taking fewer projects in recent years. She reportedly earned between Rs 15 crore and Rs 21 crore for Tiger 3 and charged nearly Rs 15 crore for Merry Christmas. Apart from films, she also earns heavily through endorsements and business ventures.

Vicky, meanwhile, has steadily climbed the ladder with back-to-back successful films. After Chhaava crossed Rs 800 crore globally, the actor reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for the film. His recent paychecks from Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, and a cameo appearance in Dunki have further strengthened his growing financial profile.

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