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Inside PHOTOS Of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Super-Luxe Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment
Take a peek into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s luxurious life in their stunning sea-facing Mumbai home. Explore how the Bollywood power couple enjoys comfort, elegance, and breathtaking views in one of the city’s most talked-about residences.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Lavish Lifestyle
A Power Couple with Massive Net Worth
Lavish 4-BHK Sea-Facing Apartment in Juhu
The couple lives in a gorgeous 4-BHK, 7,000 sq. ft. apartment that faces the sea. It's on the 8th floor of the high-end Rajmahal building in Juhu. This building is famous because many A-list stars live there, giving it an exclusive vibe with amazing views of the Arabian Sea. Their apartment has six bathrooms, two balconies, and two servant rooms, making it both practical and luxurious.
Also Read: Inside PHOTOS of Sunil Grover’s Super Cool & Artsy Duplex Home in Goregaon, Mumbai
Minimalist Décor with a Warm Touch
Living the Glamorous Life
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