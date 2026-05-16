5 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Living the Glamorous Life

Outside their home, Vicky and Katrina lead a lifestyle that is both fancy and down-to-earth. They attend big Bollywood parties and go on amazing holidays, balancing their public and private lives perfectly. Their passion for fitness, fashion, and travel shows in their choices, making them a couple many people look up to. Plus, their neighbours in the Rajmahal building include celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which makes their address even more exclusive. Surrounded by Mumbai's top names, their home is a true sign of their success and good taste.