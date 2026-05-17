Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday post for husband Vicky Kaushal, featuring pictures from their intimate celebration. The post included a glimpse of their son Vihaan and a cake with 'Happy birthday papa' written on it.

Actor Katrina Kaif has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Vicky Kaushal, pouring out her candid thoughts on their companionship and bond over the years. Taking to her Instagram, Katrina shared adorable pictures from Vicky's intimate birthday celebrations from what appeared to be a natural outdoor setting.

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The sweetest moment came with the couple's son Vihaan also making an entry as Katrina and Vicky watched over him with much joy. Also attached was a picture of Vicky's birthday cake with the message, "Happy birthday papa." In a nod to the place that appeared special to the couple, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy.... Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed...Prayer, patience, and faith... And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel.... My heart is full and grateful." https://www.instagram.com/p/DYaJZEDjVsJ/

Katrina playfully reflected on how Vicky has been her "pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint."

She continued, "I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but." also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to... (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all. "What if" situations in general and everything else in between..."

In a cute wish for her husband, Katrina added, "For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start."

Wishes pour in from Bollywood

Fans quickly took to the comment section and showered the couple with much love. Actors Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia also reacted to the post. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "So happy for you Kat and Vicky."

Kaushal family's heartfelt wishes

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal received birthday wishes from his father, Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal. "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God's blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe.... Jor di jhappi," Sham Kaushal wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYYdzp7InJw/

Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, also dropped a sweet birthday wish for him. "Happy birthday Meri jaan," Sunny wrote alongside a playful picture of the brothers.

On the work front

On the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', which will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027. (ANI)