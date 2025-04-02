user
user icon

Jio extends FREE IPL streaming offer until April 15, 2025 – Check all details!

Jio extends its free IPL offer until April 15, 2025, allowing customers to watch cricket matches on Jio Hotstar with recharges of ₹299 or more. The offer includes a 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription with 4K quality, plus a free trial of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani has delivered good news for cricket fans. Jio has extended its special cricket offer for its current and new customers until April 15, 2025. Previously, this offer was scheduled to end on March 31st.

article_image2

Reliance Jio

Under this offer, Jio customers who get a new Jio SIM connection with a plan of ₹299 or more, or recharge for at least ₹299, can watch IPL cricket matches for free on Jio Hotstar.


article_image3

Jio Hotstar Subscription

Customers who have already recharged can also avail of this offer by taking an add-on pack for ₹100. This gives Reliance Jio customers the opportunity to fully enjoy the IPL season. With this unlimited cricket offer, customers get a free Jio Hotstar subscription for 90 days on TV/mobile.

Also Read | Jio’s launches Rs 75 plan: UNLIMITED calls, data and SMS for 23 days!

article_image4

IPL Free

That too in 4K quality. Because of this, customers can enjoy the IPL cricket season for free. The Jio Hotstar pack is valid for 90 days from March 22, 2025. Along with this, Jio is also offering a free trial connection of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber to homes. The free trial connection of ultra-fast internet will be free for up to 50 days.

article_image5

Cricket Fans

Customers can also enjoy the best home entertainment with the best experience of watching cricket in 4K. The free trial connection of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber also includes 800+ TV channels, 11+ OTT applications, and unlimited Wi-Fi. 

Also Read | Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13T launch teased smartphone coming in April 2025 here is what you can expect gcw

OnePlus 13T launch teased: Smartphone coming in April 2025 | Here's what you can expect

NSA warns iPhone and Android users update this setting for better security gcw

NSA warns iPhone and Android users – Update THIS setting for better security!

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try gcw

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try

AI may replace humans Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicts 2-day work week in next 10 years (WATCH) gcw

'AI may replace humans': Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicts 2-day work week in next 10 years (WATCH)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs! gcw

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Recent Videos

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Video Icon
MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon