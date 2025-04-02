Jio extends FREE IPL streaming offer until April 15, 2025 – Check all details!

Read Full Gallery

Jio extends its free IPL offer until April 15, 2025, allowing customers to watch cricket matches on Jio Hotstar with recharges of ₹299 or more. The offer includes a 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription with 4K quality, plus a free trial of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber.

Mukesh Ambani has delivered good news for cricket fans. Jio has extended its special cricket offer for its current and new customers until April 15, 2025. Previously, this offer was scheduled to end on March 31st.

Under this offer, Jio customers who get a new Jio SIM connection with a plan of ₹299 or more, or recharge for at least ₹299, can watch IPL cricket matches for free on Jio Hotstar.

Customers who have already recharged can also avail of this offer by taking an add-on pack for ₹100. This gives Reliance Jio customers the opportunity to fully enjoy the IPL season. With this unlimited cricket offer, customers get a free Jio Hotstar subscription for 90 days on TV/mobile.

That too in 4K quality. Because of this, customers can enjoy the IPL cricket season for free. The Jio Hotstar pack is valid for 90 days from March 22, 2025. Along with this, Jio is also offering a free trial connection of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber to homes. The free trial connection of ultra-fast internet will be free for up to 50 days.

Customers can also enjoy the best home entertainment with the best experience of watching cricket in 4K. The free trial connection of Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber also includes 800+ TV channels, 11+ OTT applications, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

