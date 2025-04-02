5 Simple yet effective DIY hair masks that support natural hair growth at home

Read Full Gallery

These DIY hair masks use natural, easily available ingredients to help you achieve healthier, longer hair. By using them into your hair care routine, you can combat hair loss and encourage growth. Consistent use, combined with a healthy diet, will give you the best results.

1. Fenugreek-Coconut Oil Hair Mask

What you need: 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds 3 tablespoons of coconut oil Process: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight in water. In the morning, blend them into a smooth paste. Warm the coconut oil slightly and mix it with the fenugreek paste until fully combined. Application: Apply the mask to your scalp, focusing on the roots, as fenugreek stimulates hair growth. Massage gently for 5–10 minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo. Use this hair care mask once a week for best results.

2. Avocado-Banana Hair Mask

What you need: 1 ripe avocado 1 ripe banana 1 tablespoon of honey Process: Mash the avocado and banana into a smooth, lump-free paste. Add the honey and mix thoroughly. Ensure the consistency is easy to apply to avoid clumping during application. Application: Start applying from the scalp and work your way to the tips. This mask deeply nourishes and strengthens hair while promoting growth. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Repeat weekly. ALSO READ: Want long and healthy hair? Here’s how turmeric can boost hair growth!

3. Aloe Vera-Castor Oil Hair Mask:

What you need: 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel 1 tablespoon of castor oil Process: Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the plant by cutting it open and scooping out the gel. Mix it well with castor oil in a bowl until the blend is consistent and smooth. Application: Apply the mixture directly to your scalp and massage for 5 minutes. Let it sit for 45 minutes to an hour for deep hydration and growth stimulation. Wash with a mild shampoo. Use twice a week for optimal results.

4. Onion-Honey Hair Mask :

What you need: 2 tablespoons of fresh onion juice (grate and strain the onion) 1 tablespoon of honey Process: Mix the onion juice and honey in a small bowl. Stir until both ingredients are completely blended. If the smell is too strong, you can add a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender or rosemary. Application: Apply the mixture evenly to your scalp and hair roots. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes, as onion juice is rich in sulfur, promoting strong, healthy hair growth. Rinse thoroughly with shampoo to remove any lingering smell. ALSO READ: Haircare: 5 DIY hairmasks for hair growth in summer

5. Amla-Coconut Oil Hair Mask:

What you need: 2 tablespoons of amla powder 3 tablespoons of coconut oil Process: Heat the coconut oil slightly and mix it with the amla powder to create a thick paste. Make sure the mixture isn’t too hot to apply comfortably. Application: Massage the paste gently into your scalp, focusing on areas prone to thinning. Leave it on for 30–40 minutes. Rinse with a mild herbal shampoo. The antioxidants and nutrients in amla promote hair growth and strengthen roots.

Latest Videos