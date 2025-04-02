Yashasvi Jaiswal to play for Goa: Look back at opening batter's career in Mumbai

Read Full Gallery

Yashasvi Jaiswal has sought non-objection certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association to change his state team from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai

Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, there is a big development as India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to leave Mumbai and play for Goa in the upcoming domestic season. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently part of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, where he is playing for Rajasthan Royals. However, the young batter gave a big setback to Mumbai Cricket as he decided to move on from 42-time Ranji Trophy champions and shift his base to Goa, where is likely to take up captaincy role in the upcoming Indian domestic season, which will start with Duldeep Trophy in the month of September. As per the report by The Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal has sought Non-Objection Certification (NOC) to change his state team from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the 2025-26 Indian domestic cricket season. The source close to the young opener confirmed the development of Jaiswal moving to Goa. “He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal.” the source close to MCA told TIE.

Jaiswal follows Arjun Tendulkar footsteps

Yashasvi Jaiswal moving to Goa will be a big step in his career as it marks a significant shift from the highly-competitive cricketing structure of Mumbai to a leadership role in Goa. It will help gain a valuable captaincy experience. Jaiswal has been considered one of the future captains of Team India and leading Goa could prove to be a stepping stone in his journey toward taking up leadership roles at the highest level. Jaiswal has followed the footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, who played for Mumbai before representing Goa in their domestic careers.

Record-breaking score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yashasvi Jaiswal represented Mumbai since U-19 days. The youngster made his senior Mumbai team debut in the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019. However, Jaiswal gained national attention when he scripted history by becoming the youngest centurion in List A cricket, scoring 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Alur in October 2019. He was the highest run-getter for Mumbai in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy season, amassing 564 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 112.80 in six matches. Also read: IPL 2025: Gavaskar slams KKR for not giving credit to their ex-skipper Shreyas Iyer despite 2024 title win

Jaiswal's emotional connection with Mumbai

Though Jaiswal hails from Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, he has deep and emotional connection with Mumbai, given that he has played all his cricket in the city of dreams so far. His talent was spotted by Jwala Singh, who took him under his wings. His performances in the Harris Shield, representing Rizvi Springfield School resulted in his opportunity to play for Mumbai in U-16, U-19 and U-23 teams before making it to senior team. From thereon, Jaiswal’s career began to take off with a breakthrough domestic season in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting mainstay for Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal played his first-class cricket for Mumbai India. His best Ranji Trophy performance came in 2021-22, where he was the second-highest run-getter for his state team, amassing 498 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 83 in six innings. In 2022, during the Duleep Trophy final, Jaiswal became the joint-fastest batter to score 1000 runs in first-class cricket. Jaiswal’s last appearance for Mumbai in domestic cricket was in the group stage match against Jammu and Kashmir after the BCCI mandated all the Indian cricketers to play in domestic cricket following the disastrous Test series against Australia. Also read: IPL 2025: Punjab Kings take a subtle dig at LSG skipper Rishabh Pant after dominant 8-wicket win in Lucknow

Jaiswal's first-class cricket record for Mumbai

In first-class cricket for Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 863 runs, including four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 53.93 in 10 matches. Overall, young Indian opener has aggregated 3712 runs, including 13 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 60.85 in 36 matches. His consistent performance in domestic cricket earned him a national call-up for the Test series against West Indies, where he registered his maiden century in the first Test. He was a standout performer for India in the five-match Test series against England in January-March last year and the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

