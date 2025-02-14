Valentine's Day: 6 times WWE power couple Jimmy Uso and Naomi gave us major couple goals (PHOTOS)

A look at six unforgettable moments when WWE superstars Jimmy Uso and Naomi set major couple goals inside and outside the ring.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

WWE has seen many power couples over the years, but few have captivated fans quite like Jimmy Uso and Naomi. The dynamic duo, both incredibly talented in the ring, have been relationship goals for years. From their on-screen chemistry to their real-life romance, they continue to set the standard for love and partnership in WWE.

This Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at six times Jimmy Uso and Naomi gave us major couple goals.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Their Love Story Beginnings

Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) first met while working in WWE’s developmental territory. Their love story blossomed behind the scenes, proving that sometimes the best romances come from shared passions and mutual respect.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Their Dream Wedding

The couple tied the knot in 2014 in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and fellow WWE stars. Their wedding was even featured on the reality show Total Divas, giving fans a glimpse into their heartfelt vows and undeniable love.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Winning Championships Together

While they have separate careers in WWE, both have enjoyed championship success. Jimmy Uso, as part of The Usos, has been a dominant tag team competitor, while Naomi has captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship. They constantly support each other’s achievements, proving they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. On-Screen Pairing in WWE

WWE has featured the duo as an on-screen couple on multiple occasions, including segments on SmackDown where they have defended each other from opponents. Their natural chemistry translates effortlessly on-screen, making their interactions must-watch TV.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Social Media PDA

Jimmy and Naomi frequently share adorable moments on social media. Whether it’s heartfelt tributes on birthdays and anniversaries or fun dance videos, their online presence is full of love and positivity.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Unbreakable Friendship

Beyond being husband and wife, Jimmy and Naomi are best friends. Their playful banter, mutual admiration, and deep bond make it clear that they have a love built on friendship, making them one of WWE’s most beloved couples.

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, Jimmy Uso and Naomi remind us that love, respect, and support are the true keys to a strong relationship. Whether inside the squared circle or in their personal lives, they continue to be an inspiration for couples everywhere. Here’s to more years of their love story being written!

