Valentine's Day: 10 times WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon set relationship goals (PHOTOS)

When it comes to power couples in the world of professional wrestling, no duo shines brighter than WWE superstar Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Stephanie McMahon. From running the WWE empire to supporting each other through thick and thin, their love story has inspired fans across the globe. As Valentine’s Day rolls around, let’s take a look at 10 times this iconic couple gave us major couple goals.

1. From Storyline to Real-Life Love Their love story began as an on-screen storyline in the WWE, but it blossomed into a genuine romance. What started as a scripted wedding in 1999 turned into one of the most enduring partnerships in wrestling history.

2. Supporting Each Other’s Careers Triple H and Stephanie are a textbook example of professional and personal balance. While Stephanie climbed the ranks to become WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Triple H spearheaded WWE’s talent development, creating NXT. Their mutual respect and support have helped them thrive both inside and outside the ring.



3. The Ultimate Team at WrestleMania Fans witnessed their incredible chemistry when they teamed up at WrestleMania 34 to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Their synchronized entrance on motorcycles and undeniable teamwork in the ring made for a memorable moment.

4. Fitness Goals The couple that works out together stays together! Triple H and Stephanie have often shared glimpses of their fitness journey, inspiring fans with their dedication to staying healthy.

5. Triple H’s Heartfelt Hall of Fame Speech During his Hall of Fame induction speech for DX in 2019, Triple H didn’t miss the chance to appreciate Stephanie. His words highlighted how much her support meant to him, bringing fans a heartfelt glimpse into their relationship.

6. Raising a Beautiful Family Despite their demanding schedules, Triple H and Stephanie prioritize their family. The couple shares three daughters—Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn—and often share heartwarming family moments on social media.

7. Stephanie’s Surprise Birthday Celebrations for Triple H Stephanie has never shied away from showing her love for her husband. From elaborate birthday surprises to heartfelt posts on social media, she ensures Triple H feels cherished and celebrated.

8. Triple H’s Public Displays of Affection Whether it’s on the red carpet or at a WWE event, Triple H is never shy about showing his admiration for Stephanie. Their adorable photos and candid moments often melt fans’ hearts.

9. Philanthropic Power Couple The couple shares a passion for giving back. Through WWE’s initiatives like Connor’s Cure, they’ve championed causes close to their hearts, proving that their love extends to making the world a better place.

10. Growing Stronger Through Challenges From navigating corporate responsibilities to facing personal challenges, Triple H and Stephanie have stood by each other. Their ability to overcome obstacles together is a testament to their unwavering bond.

