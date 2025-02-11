Valentine's Day: 10 times WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon set relationship goals (PHOTOS)

. As Valentine’s Day rolls around, let’s take a look at 10 times Triple H and Stephanie McMahon gave us major couple goals.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 8:26 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

When it comes to power couples in the world of professional wrestling, no duo shines brighter than WWE superstar Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Stephanie McMahon. From running the WWE empire to supporting each other through thick and thin, their love story has inspired fans across the globe. As Valentine’s Day rolls around, let’s take a look at 10 times this iconic couple gave us major couple goals.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. From Storyline to Real-Life Love

Their love story began as an on-screen storyline in the WWE, but it blossomed into a genuine romance. What started as a scripted wedding in 1999 turned into one of the most enduring partnerships in wrestling history.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Supporting Each Other’s Careers

Triple H and Stephanie are a textbook example of professional and personal balance. While Stephanie climbed the ranks to become WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Triple H spearheaded WWE’s talent development, creating NXT. Their mutual respect and support have helped them thrive both inside and outside the ring.
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. The Ultimate Team at WrestleMania

Fans witnessed their incredible chemistry when they teamed up at WrestleMania 34 to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Their synchronized entrance on motorcycles and undeniable teamwork in the ring made for a memorable moment.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Fitness Goals

The couple that works out together stays together! Triple H and Stephanie have often shared glimpses of their fitness journey, inspiring fans with their dedication to staying healthy.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Triple H’s Heartfelt Hall of Fame Speech

During his Hall of Fame induction speech for DX in 2019, Triple H didn’t miss the chance to appreciate Stephanie. His words highlighted how much her support meant to him, bringing fans a heartfelt glimpse into their relationship.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Raising a Beautiful Family

Despite their demanding schedules, Triple H and Stephanie prioritize their family. The couple shares three daughters—Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn—and often share heartwarming family moments on social media.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

7. Stephanie’s Surprise Birthday Celebrations for Triple H

Stephanie has never shied away from showing her love for her husband. From elaborate birthday surprises to heartfelt posts on social media, she ensures Triple H feels cherished and celebrated.

article_image9

Image Credit: Getty Images

8. Triple H’s Public Displays of Affection

Whether it’s on the red carpet or at a WWE event, Triple H is never shy about showing his admiration for Stephanie. Their adorable photos and candid moments often melt fans’ hearts.

article_image10

Image Credit: Getty Images

9. Philanthropic Power Couple

The couple shares a passion for giving back. Through WWE’s initiatives like Connor’s Cure, they’ve championed causes close to their hearts, proving that their love extends to making the world a better place.

article_image11

Image Credit: Getty Images

10. Growing Stronger Through Challenges

From navigating corporate responsibilities to facing personal challenges, Triple H and Stephanie have stood by each other. Their ability to overcome obstacles together is a testament to their unwavering bond.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks contraversy MEG

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks controversy

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, others get National Commission for Women summons over 'obscene' remarks

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award NTI

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release- When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online NTI

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release – When and Where to watch Kathir's thrilling crime drama online

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far

Recent Stories

"Obscene language" NCW chief on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: NCW chief slams 'obscene language'

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years ddr

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon