- Home
- Entertainment
- Valentine's Week Movie Releases: Saiyaara Re-Release to Challenge Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo'
Valentine's Week Movie Releases: Saiyaara Re-Release to Challenge Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo'
Valentine's Week is slowly reaching its peak. Young people across the country are making new plans to celebrate it. To attract the youth, filmmakers have geared up. This weekend, 4 romantic movies will entice audiences in theaters like Saiyaara
Valentine's Day Movies
This month of love is a youth favorite, and filmmakers are cashing in. Despite action hits, four romantic movies are releasing for Valentine's Day, two of which are re-releases.
Saiyaara
Just before Valentine's Day, last year's hit 'Saiyaara' is set for a re-release. Its songs are already chartbusters. Despite being on TV, it's returning to theaters.
Saiyaara Re- Release
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda debuted in Saiyaara, reviving romantic films. The newcomer movie opened at 21 crores, grossing 330 crores in India and 570 crores worldwide on a 45 crore budget.
Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa
The 2002 romantic musical 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' is also being re-released. Producer Aruna Irani calls it relevant today. A re-edited version will be shown, keeping all the hit songs.
O Romeo
'O Romeo,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, is already controversial. A petition to halt its release, claiming it tarnishes Hussain Ustara's image, was dismissed by the court.
New Movie
There's a lot of buzz about Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor's bold romantic scenes. In this Vishal Bhardwaj film, Shahid Kapoor will once again be seen in an intense role.
Tu Yaa Main
Shanaya and Adarsh Gourav's romantic survival thriller 'Tu Ya Main' is releasing this Valentine's Day. Like Saiyaara, many claims are being made about this movie. However, it might face tough competition from O Romeo.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.