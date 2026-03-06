- Home
Following his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, cricketer Sanju Samson's Instagram followers have seen a huge increase.
Image Credit : Dulquer Salmaan, Sanju Samson/ Instagram
Sanju Samson's Instagram Follower Count Skyrockets After T20 World Cup Performance.
Cricketer Sanju Samson gained a massive 2.8 million followers in just four days, bringing his total to 14.8 million, thanks to his stellar T20 World Cup run.
Image Credit : Instagram
Keerthy Suresh Reigns as the Most Followed Malayali Celebrity on Instagram.
With an impressive 18.8 million followers, actress Keerthy Suresh holds the top spot, leading the list of most popular Keralites on the social media platform.
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Top 4 Most Followed Keralites: Keerthy, Anupama, Dulquer, and Sanju.
The list features Keerthy Suresh (18.8M), Anupama Parameswaran (16.6M), Dulquer Salmaan (15.8M), and the rapidly rising Sanju Samson (14.8M).
Image Credit : X
Dulquer Salmaan Holds Strong at Third Place with 15.8 Million Instagram Followers.
The popular actor remains a social media powerhouse, currently ranked as the third most followed Malayali, just ahead of cricketer Sanju Samson.
Image Credit : our own
Anupama Parameswaran Secures Second Spot with 16.6 Million Instagram Followers.
Actress Anupama Parameswaran is the second most followed Malayali star on Instagram, showcasing her significant popularity and social media influence.
