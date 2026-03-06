- Home
International Women’s Day 2026: Nita Ambani to Sudha Murty - 5 Women Whose Style Inspires Millions
This Women's Day, we're looking at some of India's most inspiring women. They are famous not just for their achievements, but also for their killer fashion sense. From Nita Ambani to Falguni Nayar, these women are total role models.
Why Women’s Style Inspires Millions
Women’s Day is not only about celebration but also about honouring women who inspire through talent, confidence, and individuality. In India, many influential women have become style icons too. Their sarees, jewellery, and graceful personalities motivate millions, showing how traditional fashion can reflect strength, elegance, and cultural pride.
Nita Ambani: Royal Elegance
Nita Ambani is known for her regal and sophisticated fashion sense. She often wears luxurious Banarasi or Kanjeevaram sarees with intricate embroidery and rich colours. Her look is completed with statement diamond or polki jewellery and soft glowing makeup, giving traditional Indian fashion a modern, royal touch.
Sudha Murty: Grace in Simplicity
Sudha Murty represents simplicity and elegance through her style. She prefers cotton or handloom sarees in soft colours and traditional prints. With minimal jewellery, a small bindi, and a neat hairstyle, her fashion reflects humility and confidence, proving that true beauty lies in simplicity and authenticity.
Indra Nooyi: Corporate Elegance
Indra Nooyi blends professionalism with cultural pride through her elegant saree choices. She often wears silk or cotton sarees styled neatly for corporate events. Light jewellery and subtle makeup complete her look, showing that traditional Indian attire can look powerful and sophisticated in global corporate environments.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Strong and Classic Style
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known for her classy and confident fashion. She is often seen wearing elegant silk sarees with simple designs that reflect professionalism. Her minimal jewellery and soft makeup maintain a refined appearance, highlighting how simplicity and confidence together create a powerful personal style.
Falguni Nayar: Modern Yet Elegant
Falguni Nayar showcases a perfect mix of modern fashion and timeless elegance. She is frequently seen in designer sarees, chic Chikankari outfits, or embroidered ensembles. With soft glam makeup and minimal jewellery, her style inspires working women who value both professionalism and graceful fashion.
