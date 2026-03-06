The trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', will be released on March 7. Lead actor Ranveer Singh announced the update. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

The wait is finally over! The trailer for Aditya Dhar's upcoming film 'Dhurandhar 2' is set to release on March 7. On Friday, the makers announced that the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' will drop online on Saturday at 11:01 AM. Lead actor Ranveer Singh also shared the exciting update with fans, along with an intriguing poster teasing the trailer.

"Brace yourself Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," Ranveer wrote.

Soon after the makers shared the update, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement. "Wohoo, can't wait," a netizen commented. "It is going to break all records," another user wrote.

'Dhurandhar' Prequel Success

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan are also a part of the 'Dhurandhar' world. Akshaye Khanna delivered a menacing performance as the Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in the first part.