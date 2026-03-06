Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined the British-Indian community in Leicester for post-Holi celebrations. Her visit included stops at a temple, a dance company, and a local restaurant, engaging in cultural activities and traditions.

In a colourful tribute to one of the world's most vibrant festivals, Catherine, Princess of Wales joined the British-Indian community in Leicester on March 5, celebrating Holi through cultural engagements, conversations and traditional rituals across the multicultural UK city.

Photos shared on the official Kensington Palace and The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account on Thursday captured the Princess participating in post-Holi celebrations, greeting community members, clapping along to performances and sharing tea during the visit.

Royal Engagements Across Leicester

During the visit, the Princess began at the Shreeji Dham Haveli Temple, where she was welcomed with a traditional namaste greeting and presented with a mala, a garland made of red roses and pearls, which she wore throughout the engagement.

She later visited the Aakash Odedra Company, watching demonstrations of traditional Indian dance and briefly joining a dance class barefoot.

The royal also spent time on Leicester's well-known Golden Mile (Belgrave Road), where she stopped at the long-running family restaurant Bobby's to sample chai and traditional snacks while interacting with local residents and business owners.

A Thoughtful Ensemble

For the occasion, Catherine chose an outfit that subtly referenced Holi traditions. She wore a cream bespoke coat, previously worn during her 2023 'Together at Christmas' service, over a pleated long-sleeve dress. The ensemble reflected the custom of wearing light or white clothing during Holi.

Her look was complemented by camel-coloured suede pumps, a brown suede clutch, and gold-plated Sezane "Dina" earrings featuring blue natural stones.

Praise on Social Media

Online reactions to the Kensington Royal post were largely supportive, with many users praising the Princess for embracing the festival and engaging respectfully with local traditions. "It's always wonderful to see moments like this that celebrate community, culture and local businesses. Thank you for sharing such a meaningful visit," one user wrote. Another social media user commented, "The best princess of wales we can ask for."

About the Festival of Colors

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival which marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. People throw colored powders, dance, sing, and share sweets, spreading joy, unity, love, and happiness everywhere.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed. (ANI)