Saiyaara Re-Release Announced: Ahaan–Aneet’s Romance Shines Again This Valentine’s Day
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films is bringing its 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara back to cinemas, giving fans another chance to experience the romantic chemistry of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda again.
The film Saiyaara
Director Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara was released in 2025. The film was a blockbuster upon release. The craze for this film reached its peak. The movie received a fantastic response.
Saiyaara released again
Saiyaara is back in theaters. The romantic film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been re-released before Valentine's Day 2026, giving fans who missed it another chance to see it on the big screen. It was originally released on July 18, 2025.
When will the film Saiyaara be available to watch
Before Valentine's Day, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara is available to watch again in theaters from February 7 to 13. This romantic film has been released with limited shows in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and other cities, giving fans a chance to re-watch this love story.
Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut film
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their cinema debut with the film Saiyaara. After the film's release, netizens praised the pair's on-screen chemistry, and they quickly became a hot topic, turning into national crushes overnight.
About the film Saiyaara
In the film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Aneet Padda plays Vani Batra, a shy journalist. Circumstances lead them to work together on a song, and they soon fall in love. But every love story has a twist, and Krish and Vani's love story takes a turn, changing everything.
Saiyaara film's collection
Saiyaara is a romantic film directed by Mohit Suri. The movie was produced by Akshay Vidhani under the Yash Raj Films banner. This 156-minute film had a budget of 45 crores and did a business of 579 crores at the box office.
