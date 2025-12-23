Ahaan Panday Birthday: Net Worth, Career, Debut Highlights of 'Saiyaara' Actor
Ahaan Panday Birthday: Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin and actor Chunky Panday's nephew turned 28 today. Let's check out the actor's net worth, career and debut film highlights
Ahaan Panday’s Big Bollywood Debut
Ahaan Panday has stepped into the spotlight with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. His performance, especially in action-packed and emotional scenes, has been widely appreciated by audiences. The film marks a strong start to his acting career.
Family Background and Film Connections
Ahaan is the nephew of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. Despite his film family background, he spent years learning the craft from behind the scenes before making his on-screen debut, choosing preparation over quick fame.
Net Worth, Income and Earnings
According to media reports, Ahaan Panday owns assets worth around Rs 41 crore. His monthly income is estimated at Rs 30–35 lakh, with an annual earning close to Rs 1 crore. His income comes from films, modelling, brand endorsements and social media collaborations.
Education and Early Career in Films
Before acting, Ahaan worked as an assistant director on films like Freaky Ali, Rock On 2, Mardaani 2 and The Railway Man. He studied at Oberoi International School and later earned a degree in Cinematic Arts from the University of Mumbai, specialising in screenwriting, editing and direction.
