Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra star in 'Chiraiya', a social drama about a woman's fight for justice after discovering her sister-in-law is a victim of marital rape. The trailer is out, and the series will stream on JioHotstar from March 20.

'Chiraiya' Trailer and Plot Unveiled

Actors Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra will be seen in a social drama titled 'Chiraiya'. On Friday, the project's trailer was unveiled by streaming platform JioHotstar. The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of Kamlesh, the ideal daughter-in-law of a close-knit family, whose seemingly stable world begins to shatter when she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing sexual abuse within her marriage. https://www.instagram.com/p/DViGUchjMP-/?hl=en

As difficult truths begin to unfold, "Kamlesh finds herself torn between protecting her family's honour and standing up for what is right. What begins as quiet concern gradually turns into a deeply personal battle against deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs, forcing her to question everything she once believed in and stood for, while confronting the uncomfortable reality that consent cannot be assumed, even within marriage."

Divya Dutta on Playing Kamlesh

Divya, who essays the role of Kamlesh, in a press note said, "With Chiraiya, we aren't just telling a story; we are holding up a mirror to the silences we've inherited. I've always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh is different. She is a piece of my heart. She is a woman bound by the values she's always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for family meets her refusal to ignore injustice. Her journey isn't a loud rebellion; it's a quiet, powerful awakening of a woman choosing dignity over fear. Playing her shook me, because she reflects a reality tucked away in the corners of so many homes. I truly hope Chiraiya makes us pause and rethink the 'norms' we've been conditioned to accept. It's time we start the conversations that have been overdue for generations."

Sanjay Mishra on the Film's Honesty

Sanjay Mishra added, "What makes Chiraiya impactful is its honesty. It does not present characters as heroes or villains, but as people shaped by beliefs, upbringing, and fear of judgment. I love how the story holds a mirror to the uncomfortable realities within families and highlights how silence can often become the biggest enabler of injustice. Working with the entire team of Chiraiya was a very enriching experience. Divya is a commendable actor and an absolute gem of an actor. Being part of a narrative that addresses such an important social issue with sensitivity and depth has been truly meaningful."

Director Shashant Shah's Vision

Director Shashant Shah also shared his experience helming the project. He said, "Directing Chiraiya was an emotionally demanding experience for me. From the very beginning, I was clear that I wanted to tell a deeply human story. What moved me most was how ordinary this world feels. The discomfort in the film doesn't come from extreme moments, but from everyday silences and normalised behaviour that we rarely question. As a filmmaker, my responsibility was to handle the subject with sensitivity and truth, without sensationalising it. There were days on set when the performances would leave the entire team quiet, because the emotions felt so real and so close to home. Chiraiya is not about pointing fingers; it's about holding up a mirror. And that, for me, is what makes it powerful."

Release Date and Full Cast

The six-episode series, which also stars Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena, will be out on March 20.