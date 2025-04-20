Image Credit : Instagram

Clarification and Statement from Urvashi’s Team

Breaking her silence on the matter, Urvashi issued a strong clarification through her team on Saturday, asserting that her words had been misinterpreted. The official statement emphasized that the actress never claimed a temple was specifically built for her. Instead, she merely said, “there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand,” referring to the name “Urvashi,” which is associated with a historical and mythological figure—not herself.

"It's not Urvashi Rautela's temple, but a temple in my name," She stated. People heard ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’ and assumed the actress was talking about being worshipped," the statement clarified. The actress also criticized netizens and media outlets for jumping to conclusions without fully understanding her remarks.