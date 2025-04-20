- Home
- Entertainment
- Urvashi Rautela clarifies temple statement, says she was misquoted and warns against fake allegations
Urvashi Rautela clarifies temple statement, says she was misquoted and warns against fake allegations
Urvashi Rautela addressed backlash over a viral video, denying claims about a temple in her name and warning of legal action against those spreading false or misleading statements about her.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Actress Urvashi Rautela recently faced massive backlash on social media after a video of her surfaced online, in which she allegedly claimed that a temple was built in her name near Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. The video quickly went viral, prompting criticism from netizens and even religious authorities, who accused the actress of spreading misinformation and hurting religious sentiments.
Clarification and Statement from Urvashi’s Team
Breaking her silence on the matter, Urvashi issued a strong clarification through her team on Saturday, asserting that her words had been misinterpreted. The official statement emphasized that the actress never claimed a temple was specifically built for her. Instead, she merely said, “there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand,” referring to the name “Urvashi,” which is associated with a historical and mythological figure—not herself.
"It's not Urvashi Rautela's temple, but a temple in my name," She stated. People heard ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’ and assumed the actress was talking about being worshipped," the statement clarified. The actress also criticized netizens and media outlets for jumping to conclusions without fully understanding her remarks.
Reference to 'Damdami Mai' Nickname
The statement added that Urvashi used to be known as "Damdami Mai" at Delhi University, a reference which also drew unnecessary attention and misinterpretation. Her team included that there is a published article verifying this, and they warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading misleading or defamatory content.
Temple Authorities Respond
Amid the controversy, a priest from Badrinath Dham came forward to clarify the confusion. He stated that the temple Urvashi referred to is indeed located near Badrinath but is dedicated to Goddess Sati and recognized as one of the 108 sacred Shaktipeeths. The temple, named “Urvashi,” has mythological significance and has no connection to the actress.
Legal Complaint Filed
Following the uproar, a priests’ organization in Uttarakhand filed a police complaint against Urvashi Rautela, alleging that her statement hurt religious sentiments. The actress, in turn, has threatened legal action against those making “confusing and misleading” remarks about her.
Call for Respect and Responsibility
Urvashi’s statement concluded with a broader message about the importance of verifying facts before spreading rumors or making accusations. She urged for respectful discourse and mutual understanding in society.