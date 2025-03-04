Urvashi Rautela’s 3D floral outfit at Paris event sparks hilarious online reactions [WATCH]

Urvashi Rautela's 3D floral outfit at a Paris event sparked hilarious reactions. Known for her bold statements, she continues to trend with her personal and professional moments in 2025.

Urvashi Rautela recently turned heads with her red carpet look at a Paris event. Posting a video on Instagram, she captioned it in French, "Paris, toujours une bonne idée" (Paris, always a good idea). However, her 3D floral-designed outfit quickly drew the attention of netizens, leading to amusing reactions.

The actress, known for her bold statements, has been trending on social media for various reasons this year. In January, Urvashi made headlines after commenting on the attack on Saif Ali Khan, shifting focus to her film Daaku Maharaaj and how her parents gifted her expensive items. This unexpected response left many talking.

Another buzzworthy moment came when rumors spread that Netflix had deleted Urvashi’s scenes from Daaku Maharaaj during its OTT release. However, these reports were quickly debunked, leaving fans confused but entertained by the drama. Urvashi’s flair for creating headlines continues to keep her in the spotlight for both personal and professional reasons.

On the work front, Urvashi has been busy with a Telugu film titled Black Rose and is reportedly part of the movie Welcome To Jungle. However, her involvement in the latter remains unconfirmed by the makers, leaving fans eagerly waiting for official updates. Her career seems to be taking interesting turns in 2025. [WATCH VIDEO]

Latest Videos