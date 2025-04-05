RCB or Delhi Capitals: THIS IPL team is Urvashi Rautela's favourite

Entertainment
Multilingual actress Urvashi Rautel has named her favorite IPL team
The cricket festival IPL 2025 is going on in the country at this time. So far one super match has taken place
There is always a confluence of Bollywood stars in the Indian Premier League. Many actresses love to watch IPL
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela likes to watch the world's most expensive and popular cricket league IPL
Urvashi Rautela has performed in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. Her name has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant many times
Talking about Urvashi Rautela's favorite team in IPL, she likes to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB matches
Urvashi Rautela supports Delhi Capitals team besides Virat Kohli's team RCB
Urvashi Rautela revealed about her favorite IPL team in an interview with Filmygian. She said several things
