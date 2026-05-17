Soon after pictures surfaced online, fashion enthusiasts began comparing Urvashi’s outfit to the famous white-and-gold saree-inspired look worn by Gigi Hadid during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala in 2023.

Many users pointed out the similar colour palette, gold detailing, and overall silhouette. Popular fashion commentary page Diet Sabya also reacted to the resemblance with a sarcastic post, further fuelling the online conversation.

The comparisons quickly turned into memes and trolling, with several users joking that the actress recreated Gigi’s viral fashion moment for Cannes.