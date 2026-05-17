Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes Saree Look Sparks Gigi Hadid Comparisons Online (PHOTOS)
Urvashi Rautela has once again grabbed attention at Cannes 2026. This time, her ivory-and-gold saree look sparked massive online chatter, with many social media users comparing it to Gigi Hadid’s iconic NMACC appearance
Urvashi Rautela’s Glamorous Cannes Appearance
At Cannes 2026, Urvashi Rautela arrived in an ivory saree highlighted with a shimmering gold border. She paired the ensemble with a heavily embellished golden blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Statement jewellery, dramatic makeup, and vintage-style soft waves completed her red-carpet appearance.
The actress leaned fully into high-glam fashion, creating a look that instantly stood out on social media platforms and fan pages.
Internet Compares Her Look To Gigi Hadid’s NMACC Outfit
Soon after pictures surfaced online, fashion enthusiasts began comparing Urvashi’s outfit to the famous white-and-gold saree-inspired look worn by Gigi Hadid during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala in 2023.
Many users pointed out the similar colour palette, gold detailing, and overall silhouette. Popular fashion commentary page Diet Sabya also reacted to the resemblance with a sarcastic post, further fuelling the online conversation.
The comparisons quickly turned into memes and trolling, with several users joking that the actress recreated Gigi’s viral fashion moment for Cannes.
Social Media Reactions Flood The Internet
The internet wasted no time sharing opinions. While some users found the similarity amusing, others accused the actress of taking heavy inspiration from Gigi Hadid’s celebrated couture look.
Comments ranged from playful jokes to harsh criticism. Some users sarcastically called Urvashi the “first woman” to recreate the famous ensemble, while others claimed the look was a publicity move designed to generate online buzz.
Despite the trolling, the actress once again succeeded in becoming one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities at Cannes, proving that her fashion appearances rarely go unnoticed.
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