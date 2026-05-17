Pooja Hegde shared a BTS glimpse from her upcoming film with Dulquer Salmaan, tentatively titled '#DQ41'. On Instagram, she posted a scenic photo from a hillside location, thanking Dulquer for a morning coffee during an early morning shoot.

Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot location of her upcoming romantic drama tentatively titled '#DQ41', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress posted a serene photograph featuring a mist-covered mountain landscape during what appeared to be an early morning shoot schedule. In the image, Hegde is seen holding a black travel tumbler against a backdrop of lush green hills covered in fog and low-hanging clouds. Adding a personal touch to the update, the actor thanked her co-star Dulquer Salmaan for the beverage, writing, "Morning coffee courtesy @dqsalmaan". She further captioned the scenic post with, "The views are complementary," referring to the picturesque surroundings.

While the exact filming location has not been disclosed, the visuals suggest the team is currently shooting in a hillside region surrounded by greenery and misty mountains.

Other Upcoming Films

Apart from the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, the actress will also appear in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5. (ANI)