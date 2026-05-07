- Home
- Entertainment
- Urvashi Rautela OPENS Up About Working With Nandamuri Balakrishna Amid Dabidi Dibidi Controversy; Calls Him THIS
Urvashi Rautela OPENS Up About Working With Nandamuri Balakrishna Amid Dabidi Dibidi Controversy; Calls Him THIS
Actress Urvashi Rautela has finally reacted to the online controversy surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and its song Dabidi Dibidi, while also sharing her experience of working with Nandamuri Balakrishna
Urvashi Rautela Calls Working With Balakrishna a Positive Experience
During a recent interaction with Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela spoke warmly about her time working alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj. Despite the online chatter around the actor and the film, she described the experience as enjoyable and memorable.
The actress especially appreciated the film’s action sequences and said Balakrishna brought immense energy to the sets. According to her, he was approachable, lively and fun to interact with throughout the shoot.
Actress Reacts to Dabidi Dibidi Backlash
The song Dabidi Dibidi became a talking point on social media soon after its release. Many users criticised the choreography and also pointed out the noticeable age gap between the lead pair, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela.
Speaking about the controversy, Urvashi shared that the discussions gradually escalated online, with one topic leading to another until the debate gained massive traction. Even with the criticism, the song remained part of the final version of Daaku Maharaaj and continued to attract attention across platforms.
‘He Is Different From His Viral Image,’ Says Urvashi
Urvashi also addressed the public perception surrounding Balakrishna, whose viral clips from public appearances often spark discussions online. She said many people may initially find him intimidating, but her personal experience was completely different.
Describing him as “childlike” and “super energetic,” the actress revealed that he was kind and grounded in real life. She even shared a personal anecdote, recalling that Balakrishna was the first person to wish her on Valentine’s Day last year.
According to her, the actor enjoys being around children and is far more warm-hearted than the serious image many associate with him online.
ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela: 5 Most Viral Controversies That Shook Bollywood
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.