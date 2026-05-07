During a recent interaction with Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela spoke warmly about her time working alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj. Despite the online chatter around the actor and the film, she described the experience as enjoyable and memorable.

The actress especially appreciated the film’s action sequences and said Balakrishna brought immense energy to the sets. According to her, he was approachable, lively and fun to interact with throughout the shoot.