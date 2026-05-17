Salman Khan has revealed a surprising story about his watch collection. Early in his career, he took a loan to buy an expensive Rolex for his father, Salim Khan, because he didn't have the full amount. The actor also clarified that he doesn't have a huge luxury watch collection, just that one special Rolex.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been very close to his family. Despite his massive stardom, he still lives with his parents in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments. In a recent interview, Salman shared an interesting and emotional story about his father, Salim Khan. The actor revealed that the first expensive thing he bought after entering films wasn't for himself, but for his dad. Salman disclosed that he took a loan back then to gift his father a Rolex watch. He also opened up about his own watch collection.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan says, 'I didn't have the money, but still bought a Rolex for Dad'

In an interview with Variety India, Salman Khan said, “The first expensive thing I bought was a Rolex watch for my father. Later, when I started wearing watches again, he gave that same watch to me to wear.” Salman further explained, “When I bought that watch, I didn't have the full amount. I just liked it for my dad. At that time, it cost around ₹9 lakh. I only had ₹4 lakh, so I took a loan for the rest of the money.”

Dad Salim Khan got angry with Salman Khan

Salman Khan mentioned that when he gave this expensive watch to his father, Salim Khan wasn't happy at first. According to Salman, "Dad told me, 'You've barely started working and you're already buying such expensive things. Do you think you're some king?'" However, Salim Khan later grew to like the watch. Salman shared, “Later, he called it a jewellery piece. When I started wearing watches again, he gave that same Rolex to me.”

'I don't have a big watch collection': Salman Khan

Salman Khan also dismissed reports that claim he has a luxury watch collection worth crores. He said, “I had stopped wearing watches for 26-28 years of my life. Today, if you see me wearing a watch, it's not necessarily mine. They belong to my friends. I try them on and then return them. People think I have a huge watch collection, but I only have that one Rolex. All the other watches belong to my friends.”