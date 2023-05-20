Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress startles fans with bizarre brown-tree-bark-inspired outfit

Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva has shocked fans in a bizarre brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire in the new viral video.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a bold brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire that flaunts her sexy body. (WATCH VIDEO)

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed looked stunning in bold brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire that flaunted her sexy body, and she completed the outfit with green stiletto heels that enhanced her look.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed debuted this new DIY and quirky outfit look wherein she donned brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire, which is a big yay this time.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed looks breathtaking and a sight to behold in this innovative and ground-breaking DIY outfit of a brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire which looks like a short one-piece and a lime green coloured wrap-around sarong skirt to amplify the look.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is channelling her inner diva and fashionista with seductive looks and moves in this bizarre brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this look in a bizarre brown-tree-bark-inspired risque attire is sizzling and tempting.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram