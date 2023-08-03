Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress SHOCKS fans by covering her assets in green floral-shaped quirky pasties

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans with a new and quirky DIY attire. Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram handle and went bold by going topless and covering her assets in green floral-shaped quirky pasties, which has gone VIRAL on Instagram.

    article_image1

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with fresh and unconventional attire. The diva went bold and covered her assets with only green floral-shaped quirky pasties and unbuttoned denim blue jeans.

    article_image2

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    article_image3

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    article_image4

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    article_image5

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new red bra set risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish. The red cape on her head accentuates her entire look more. She has incorporated her love for veils in this innovative new fashion outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this daring and bizarre DIY outfit look wherein she went bare. She concealed her assets with a delicate sky blue-coloured hand-shaped prop and completed the attire with unbuttoned white pants.

    article_image7

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this daring and bizarre DIY outfit look wherein she went bare. She concealed her assets with delicate RED shimmery hearts joined with white thread and completed her look with a white ensemble shape-wear outfit.

    article_image8

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this new DIY and quirky outfit look wherein she donned a black peacock-themed see-through bodysuit today as she got papped by the paps in the city, and it is a big yay this time.

    article_image9

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looked stunning in bold gem-stones-inspired bikini attire that flaunted her sexy body, and she completed the outfit with golden stiletto heels that enhanced her look.

