Image Credit : Instagram

In his 50th film Guerilla War, Upendra will be seen in the powerful role of a soldier. The film promises to bring a mix of action, drama, and patriotism to the big screen.Actress Nimika Ratnakar has been roped in as the female lead opposite Upendra. Her pairing with the star adds freshness and anticipation to the project.

The legendary Nadabrahma Hamsalekha is composing the music for the film, raising expectations for memorable songs and a powerful background score. The story and direction have been penned by Prakash. The film is being jointly produced by Omprakash Rao and R Vasudeva Reddy, bringing strong creative and production experience to the project.