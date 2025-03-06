UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check

Upendra's sci-fi dystopian action film UI hit theaters on December 20, 2024, featuring a stellar cast and a gripping storyline. Produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the film explores power, technology, and humanity’s downfall. The movie is set to mark it's OTT debut HERE

Theatrical Release and Reception Upendra's ambitious sci-fi dystopian action film UI was released in theaters on December 20, 2024, during the Christmas weekend. Directed by Upendra and produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the movie featured a star-studded cast, including Upendra, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nidhi Subbaiah, Murali Sharma, Sadhu Kokila, and Indrajit Lankesh. With B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and H. C. Venugopal handling cinematography, UI received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences

OTT Release Speculations Reports suggest that UI is expected to stream on ZEE5 starting March 30, although the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding its digital release. Fans eagerly await its OTT premiere, looking forward to experiencing the film from their homes

Plot, Cast, and Crew Set in a dystopian world, UI explores the psychological conflict between Sathya and Kalki while depicting the consequences of misusing power, knowledge, and technology, ultimately leading to humanity's downfall. Upendra portrays a triple role as Sathya, Kalki, and himself, while Reeshma Nanaiah plays Nandini and Sadhu Kokila appears as a clown named Joker. The supporting cast includes Vinayak Trivedi, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, and several others. The film's technical team comprised notable names, including editor Vijay Raj BG, art director Shivakumar J, and stunt coordinators Thriller Manju, Ravi Varma, and Chethan D'Souza. With distribution managed by multiple production houses across different languages, UI was widely promoted through strategic marketing efforts

