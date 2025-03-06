UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check

Upendra's sci-fi dystopian action film UI hit theaters on December 20, 2024, featuring a stellar cast and a gripping storyline. Produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the film explores power, technology, and humanity’s downfall. The movie is set to mark it's OTT debut HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

Theatrical Release and Reception

Upendra's ambitious sci-fi dystopian action film UI was released in theaters on December 20, 2024, during the Christmas weekend. Directed by Upendra and produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the movie featured a star-studded cast, including Upendra, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nidhi Subbaiah, Murali Sharma, Sadhu Kokila, and Indrajit Lankesh. With B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and H. C. Venugopal handling cinematography, UI received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences

budget 2025
article_image2

OTT Release Speculations

Reports suggest that UI is expected to stream on ZEE5 starting March 30, although the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding its digital release. Fans eagerly await its OTT premiere, looking forward to experiencing the film from their homes


article_image3

Plot, Cast, and Crew

Set in a dystopian world, UI explores the psychological conflict between Sathya and Kalki while depicting the consequences of misusing power, knowledge, and technology, ultimately leading to humanity's downfall. Upendra portrays a triple role as Sathya, Kalki, and himself, while Reeshma Nanaiah plays Nandini and Sadhu Kokila appears as a clown named Joker. The supporting cast includes Vinayak Trivedi, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, and several others. The film's technical team comprised notable names, including editor Vijay Raj BG, art director Shivakumar J, and stunt coordinators Thriller Manju, Ravi Varma, and Chethan D'Souza. With distribution managed by multiple production houses across different languages, UI was widely promoted through strategic marketing efforts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system MEG

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained MEG

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

Recent Stories

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

MG cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration check launch date features and more gcw

MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH) shk

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon