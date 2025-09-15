Priyanka Upendra’s phone hacked: Actor Upendra warns fans about scam calls and online fraud. The Sandalwood actress urges caution against AI scams, phone hacking, and suspicious messages to prevent financial loss.

Digital technology has made our lives faster and more convenient, but it has also exposed us to new risks. Hackers are increasingly finding ways to exploit even the most cautious users, whether through unknown calls, messages, or online transactions. No one is immune, not even celebrities. Recently, Sandalwood actress Priyanka Upendra fell victim to a phone hack, prompting her husband, actor Upendra, to alert fans and the public about the incident.

Upendra Shares the News on Instagram

Upendra took to Instagram to inform his followers that Priyanka’s phone had been hacked. He warned fans not to trust any calls or messages originating from her number and specifically asked them not to send any money if requested. The actor emphasised that both Priyanka’s and possibly his own phone could have been compromised.

How the Hack Happened?

According to Upendra, Priyanka had recently placed an online order. In the morning, she received a call related to the order and followed the caller’s instructions, pressing keys as directed, believing it was part of the delivery process. Unfortunately, this allowed the hackers to gain access to her phone. Upendra later realised that his own phone might have been compromised when he contacted the same number.

Upendra’s Plea to Fans

The actor urged his fans to remain vigilant and ignore any suspicious calls or messages from their phones. He assured them that a police complaint would be filed soon and requested everyone exercise caution while interacting with unknown callers.

Upendra also revealed the extent of the financial loss:

“Someone transferred ₹50,000 from our account. Our son also paid money. A total of one and a half to two lakh rupees has gone. Priyanka had only ordered something online and received a call from the delivery boy—that’s all. I just came to complain.”

Priyanka Upendra Speaks About The Fraud

Priyanka shared details of the incident:

“I received a call in the morning, and when I dialed it, my phone was hacked. I immediately filed a complaint with the police after discovering it. Someone else also sent messages from our number. Our family should have stronger passwords to prevent such incidents. Fraudsters are now even using AI to imitate voices and send fake voice messages. Sometimes delivery personnel can’t find the location, and today my phone was hacked because of such a call. People should be extremely careful and avoid clicking on suspicious links. So we received the call… the number appeared, and it was impossible to call back that number safely.”

Fan Reactions

Fans quickly responded to Upendra’s social media warning, thanking him for the alert. Some joked about who would dare try to trick a celebrity like Upendra, while others offered tips on changing mobile settings to avoid future hacking incidents.

Family Vacation in Dubai Cut Short

Upendra and Priyanka recently returned from a vacation in Dubai with their children, where photos of the family circulated widely on social media. However, the family’s joyful holiday was overshadowed by the hacking incident, turning their post-trip days into a stressful ordeal.