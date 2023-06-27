Uorfi Javed PHOTO gallery: Actress sizzles in hot shiny pink dress, CHECK out pictures

Javed, who is always making headlines for her unique choices, has yet again charmed her fans with her latest looks. Actress shines in a stunning sparkly pink outfit and graces her presence.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Uorfi Javed was recently papped in the city outside a salon and the latest pictures have gone viral all over social media. Check them out.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi outside a salon in this chic boho sizzling pink dress with heightened make-up.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Like always, Javed looks sexy and delectable in this outfit making her fans swoon like never before.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She finishes the look with bold makeup, using a shiny pink lipstick and rosy eye shadow to highlight her eyes.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She keeps the makeup bold but clean and cleanly ties up her hair so that her nuances of the face can be flaunted.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Javed also wore a pair of pretty earrings that complemented the outlook and finished the look with a pair of white heels.