    Uorfi Javed PHOTO gallery: Actress sizzles in hot shiny pink dress, CHECK out pictures

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    Javed, who is always making headlines for her unique choices, has yet again charmed her fans with her latest looks. Actress shines in a stunning sparkly pink outfit and graces her presence.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Uorfi Javed was recently papped in the city outside a salon and the latest pictures have gone viral all over social media. Check them out.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi outside a salon in this chic boho sizzling pink dress with heightened make-up.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Like always, Javed looks sexy and delectable in this outfit making her fans swoon like never before.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She finishes the look with bold makeup, using a shiny pink lipstick and rosy eye shadow to highlight her eyes.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She keeps the makeup bold but clean and cleanly ties up her hair so that her nuances of the face can be flaunted. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Javed also wore a pair of pretty earrings that complemented the outlook and finished the look with a pair of white heels.

