Uorfi Javed hot gallery: Actress snapped on Bigg Boss OTT 2 set

Entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 is Urfi Javed. According to rumours, she will create several clothes for the competitors.



It is the last week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and season 1's Uorfi Javed is entering the show to give a surprise.

Pictures of Urfi Javed in a black bralette top and thigh-high cut black skirt have gone viral all over the internet.

Urfi admired the home's decor as soon as she walked inside. The house was built from recycled materials for the uninitiated.

"Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess," she said. That is why the recycling motif is present here, exactly as how I make my gorgeous ensembles.

There is growing interest in the wacky and glitzy ensembles that will appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as Uorfi gets ready to create the finale outfits for her fellow contestants.

Urfi spoke with the media before entering the home, and she is standing by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

She added that she is grounding for Elvish Yadav. When questioned by photographers, she described Pooja Bhatt as kind.

She also flaunted a special kind of hairstyle, where her dyed hair was tied in a neat bun, complimenting her look.