    Uorfi Javed hot gallery: Actress snapped on Bigg Boss OTT 2 set

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 is Urfi Javed. According to rumours, she will create several clothes for the competitors.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It is the last week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and season 1's Uorfi Javed is entering the show to give a surprise.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pictures of Urfi Javed in a black bralette top and thigh-high cut black skirt have gone viral all over the internet.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi admired the home's decor as soon as she walked inside. The house was built from recycled materials for the uninitiated. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess," she said. That is why the recycling motif is present here, exactly as how I make my gorgeous ensembles.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    There is growing interest in the wacky and glitzy ensembles that will appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as Uorfi gets ready to create the finale outfits for her fellow contestants.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi spoke with the media before entering the home, and she is standing by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added that she is grounding for Elvish Yadav. When questioned by photographers, she described Pooja Bhatt as kind. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also flaunted a special kind of hairstyle, where her dyed hair was tied in a neat bun, complimenting her look.

