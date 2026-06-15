Television actress Sanchita Ugale passed away on June 15 at the age of 30, leaving the entertainment industry in disbelief. Reports suggest that the actress died by suicide, though the exact circumstances surrounding her death have not been officially confirmed. Her untimely passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers across social media.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sanchita Ugale? 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Found Dead at Mumbai Home

Last Instagram Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Just hours before the tragic news emerged, Sanchita had shared a cheerful video on Instagram. In the clip, she was seen dancing to the popular song Radha from the movie Student of the Year. Accompanying the video was the caption, "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa."

The post has since gone viral, with many followers expressing shock at seeing the actress appear happy and energetic shortly before her death. The video has become a poignant reminder of her vibrant personality and strong connection with her fans.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Sanchita built a notable career in television and entertainment through a variety of roles. Apart from her appearance in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, she also played Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya, earning appreciation for her versatile performances.

She was also seen in the Dangal TV drama Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi alongside Sorab Bedi. Beyond television, Sanchita portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in the historical film Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal. She additionally appeared in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

With nearly 139,000 followers on Instagram and a growing body of work, Sanchita was regarded as a rising talent in the industry. Her passing leaves behind a lasting legacy of memorable performances and unfulfilled potential.