Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures from her fancy vacation with her kids and husband Saif Ali Khan. She also called him a ‘hot husband’. Keep scrolling!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes everyone go WOW with her stunning looks, acting mettle, and her undying love for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Yes, you read that right. The diva leaves no stone unturned in showing her love for her husband, and she makes everyone around her blush with the same. Yet again breaking the internet, the actress shared some stunning pictures of the actor, wearing an orange trunk as he stepped out of the sea, with his hair in a sleek look.

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Kareena Gushes Over Husband Saif Ali Khan

Sharing some shirtless pictures of Saif, she wrote, “Summer’s going well #HotHusband.” As soon as Kareena shared these pictures, fans were quick to react. Yes, one fan commented, “Summer is indeed going well.” Another wrote, “Hey saif !! Under water or what??” One more fans wrote, “Undoubtedly, handsdown the best and the hottest couple of Bollywood.” While another fan wrote, “was not familiar w your game saif ali khan damn.”

Take a look at the pictures here!

On The Work Front

Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime-thriller Daayra will be released in theatres on September 18. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Saif, on the other hand will be seen in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar.