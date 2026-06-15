Vijay, Sangeetha Divorce Case: Court Adjourns Hearing To August; Here's Why
Vijay, Sangeetha Divorce Case: The divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha was heard in the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court on Monday. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for August 7
Court Postpones Divorce Proceedings
The Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court on Monday reviewed the ongoing divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha. Following the hearing, the court postponed further proceedings and fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing.
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The case has attracted significant public attention, especially amid recent reports suggesting that the couple might explore reconciliation. Speculation had also surrounded whether either party would appear physically before the court or participate virtually.
Sangeetha Seeks Residence Rights and Financial Support
Earlier this year, Sangeetha filed a petition seeking permission to continue living in the family's Neelankarai residence in Chennai until the divorce case is resolved. The request forms part of her broader petition filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
In addition to seeking dissolution of marriage, she has asked for permanent alimony and the right to remain in the residence unless comparable accommodation is arranged. Sangeetha stated that she spent over two decades managing the household and raising the couple's children, Jason Sanjay and Dhivya Sasha, and argued that she has become accustomed to the lifestyle maintained throughout their marriage.
Background of the Legal Dispute
According to court filings, Sangeetha attempted to resolve the matter privately before initiating legal proceedings. However, those efforts reportedly failed, prompting her to seek judicial intervention.
A UK citizen with a degree in biomedical science, Sangeetha claimed she currently lacks access to alternative accommodation of a similar standard. She has therefore requested interim protection to remain in the Neelankarai property with all existing facilities until a final verdict is delivered.
The residence carries added significance because of its association with Vijay's public image and political career. Vijay, who currently serves as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and heads TVK, remains one of the state's most prominent political figures and former film stars.
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