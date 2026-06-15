The Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court on Monday reviewed the ongoing divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha. Following the hearing, the court postponed further proceedings and fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing.

ALSO READ: Vijay–Sangeetha Reunion Rumours Go Viral: Here's What Reports Claim

The case has attracted significant public attention, especially amid recent reports suggesting that the couple might explore reconciliation. Speculation had also surrounded whether either party would appear physically before the court or participate virtually.