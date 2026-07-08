When Mahesh Babu Pranked His Sister-in-Law and She Got Epic Revenge
Superstar Mahesh Babu looks super quiet, but he's actually a total prankster at home. Find out about the hilarious time he tricked his sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, and the epic revenge she planned with her sister Namrata!
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The superstar's quiet and mischievous side.
The Mahesh Babu family is a fan favourite for a reason. The superstar often makes everyone laugh with his sharp sense of humour. His fun moments with family members always go viral, and this latest story is no different.
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Mahesh Babu's prank on Shilpa over her Telugu.
Mahesh's wife Namrata and her sister Shilpa are both from Mumbai. While Namrata learned Telugu after marriage, Shilpa isn't fluent. Mahesh once used this to pull a prank on her. He told her the wrong meanings for some Telugu words, and she innocently believed him before they all had a good laugh about it.
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Namrata and Shilpa's secret revenge plan!
Shilpa didn't just let it go. She teamed up with Namrata for some sweet revenge. The sisters started speaking in Marathi and Hindi in front of Mahesh, sharing secrets he couldn't understand. But the joke was on them! Mahesh, who actually knew Marathi, pretended to be clueless before suddenly replying in the language, shocking them both. Shilpa shared this funny family secret in an interview.
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Fans are loving this family's fun banter.
Fans are thrilled to hear this story. Many commented on how Mahesh, who appears so serious on-screen, is just a regular, fun-loving guy at home. Netizens agree that these little pranks and secrets are what make family bonds so special, no matter the language.
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