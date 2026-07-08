3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Namrata and Shilpa's secret revenge plan!

Shilpa didn't just let it go. She teamed up with Namrata for some sweet revenge. The sisters started speaking in Marathi and Hindi in front of Mahesh, sharing secrets he couldn't understand. But the joke was on them! Mahesh, who actually knew Marathi, pretended to be clueless before suddenly replying in the language, shocking them both. Shilpa shared this funny family secret in an interview.