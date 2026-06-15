Police believe it's a case of suicide, but they are now investigating what led the young actress to take such a drastic step.

Mumbai: Popular Hindi television actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her home in Mumbai. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree. She was just 30 years old.

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According to the police, the incident took place yesterday evening between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The actress, who lived with her parents and sister, was reportedly alone at home when it happened. The Mumbai Police have registered a case and have started a detailed investigation.

Who Was Sanchita Ugale?

While it appears to be a suicide at first glance, the police are trying to find out the exact reason that led her to take this extreme step.

Sanchita Ugale has been progressively carving out a niche for herself in the entertainment sector with a variety of television and film productions. She earned to recognition for her role as Diya Tandon in the famous Zed TV drama Kumkum Bhagya. In prior interviews, she hailed her time on the long-running series as a watershed moment in her career, credited it with giving her fame and increasing her confidence as a performer.

The actor also appeared as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. She eventually earned the major role of Sukoon in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, which she shared with Sorab Bedi. The show helped her attract a larger audience and solidified her image on television.

In addition to television, Ugale made her mark on the big screen with films such as Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, in which she played Tarabai.

Meanwhile, Sanchita's most recent upload was a video of herself dancing to a catchy music beat.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you are going through a crisis and have such thoughts, you can call these numbers for counselling support: 1056, 0471- 2552056)

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