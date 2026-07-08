Kiara Advani and Yash starrer Toxic's Tabaahi song has hit the internet, and yet again, fans are impressed, finding the couple's chemistry ‘smoking hot' on screen. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ever since the Toxic's ‘ladies and ladies’ teaser was shared online, netizens have been calling it out for an alleged misogynistic outline and showing the female characters in the film in a not-so-pleasant light. The teaser received massive criticism from the public, raising yet another question of how much females will be objectified in the name of content and entertainment.

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Well, now the first song of the movie Tabaahi's glimpse was shared online, and yet again public is reacting to the same. Yes, you read that right. However this time netizens are impressed with Kiara Advani and Yash's chemistry in the film and are calling it ‘smoking hot’. Let's take a look at the reactions.

Fans Impressed With Kiara-Yash's Chemistry

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About The Song

This insane fieryt song has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, and the Hindi lyrics written by Raj Shekhar. The song has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The versions in other languages have been adapted by Yogaraj Bhat for Kannada, Ramajogayya Sastry for Telugu, Vignesh Shivan for Tamil and Rafeeq Ahammed for Malayalam.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas.