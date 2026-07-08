The new song 'Tabaahi' from Yash's much-awaited film 'Toxic' dropped today, July 8, 2026, and it's already a massive hit. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film's hype is at an all-time high, especially with its 'Pan-World' release scheduled for August 26, 2026.

Every single update about Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming film 'Toxic' is creating a huge buzz on social media. The craze for the movie, which was already high after the first teaser and song, is just getting bigger by the day. Now, the makers have dropped a new song, 'Tabaahi', and it's guaranteed to take the 'Toxic' fever to a whole new level.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The world was eagerly waiting for the second song from Yash's film, and it's finally here. The new track, with music by Vishal Mishra, is going seriously viral. Yesterday, the film's lead actress, Kiara Advani, had even posted on X that 'Tabaahi' would be released at 11:33 AM. The entire team did a great job building up the excitement, and now that the song is out, it has totally surpassed all expectations.

So, what's 'Tabaahi' all about?

This new song, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, is something special. The lyrics, written by Yogaraj Bhat, are super romantic, and the chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani is just sizzling. The lines 'Tabaahi.. let's cross all limits...' set the mood perfectly. As the Gen Z crowd would say, this song is pure 'fire'.

The visuals are just as stunning. The production value is top-notch, with rich sets and high-end technology that make the song a visual treat. It's a complete package that leaves you mesmerised. This song has definitely added more fuel to the fire of excitement for 'Toxic'.

The 'Ladies & Ladies' Teaser Buzz

Let's not forget, the 'Ladies & Ladies' teaser that was released recently also created a massive stir. It was a special teaser introducing the five leading ladies of the film: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Yash's powerful screen presence alongside these talented actresses was a major highlight.

With the release of 'Tabaahi' today (July 8, 2026), the craze for this Yash-starrer, directed by Geethu Mohandas, has hit the roof. The film is set for a worldwide release next month on August 26, 2026. It's being called a 'Pan-World' film, aiming for a global audience beyond just India. The anticipation is truly sky-high.