Image Credit : Instagram

Hair and makeup followed the same philosophy. Slicked-back hair and clean, defined makeup allowed the couture to remain at the forefront. There was no distraction, only support. The overall effect was editorial yet wearable, poised yet relaxed, timeless rather than trend-bound.



Perhaps the most striking image from the day was Kareena walking alongside her sons, both dressed proudly in Messi and Argentina jerseys. The frame captured a rare blend of global sport, celebrity culture, and personal style. As Messi’s visit marked a significant moment for Indian football fans, Kareena Kapoor’s sartorial choice offered a parallel reminder. Moments may be historic, but style rooted in confidence, heritage, and authenticity endures far beyond the headlines.