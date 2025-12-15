Dhurandhar Storms Past ₹350 Crore, Gathers Momentum to Beat KGF 2 at Box Office
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable box office run, crossing ₹350 crore worldwide and rewriting records, while steadily marching toward the lifetime Hindi collections of Yash-starrer KGF 2 in Indian cinema history.
A Record-Breaking Run at the Box Office
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has turned into a box-office phenomenon since its December 5 release. The explosive thriller registered Bollywood’s biggest second Saturday ever, crossed the ₹350 crore milestone with ease, and is now charging ahead to challenge the massive lifetime collections of KGF 2.
Smashing Past Established Blockbusters
On its second Saturday, Dhurandhar collected a staggering ₹53.70 crore, overtaking former record holders like Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2 (Hindi). By Day 9, it also outperformed Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Stree 2 and The Kashmir Files.
Marching Towards the KGF 2 Benchmark
Adding another ₹59 crore on Day 10 with an impressive 78% occupancy, Dhurandhar now stands at ₹351.75 crore. With consistent footfalls and strong word of mouth, the film is expected to surpass KGF 2’s Hindi lifetime total of ₹435.33 crore this week.
A High-Stakes Espionage Thriller
Led by Ranveer Singh, with powerful performances by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy undercover in Pakistan. The film explores his infiltration into Rehman Dakait’s terror network while revisiting dark chapters like the Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.