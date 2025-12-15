Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Dance SHOCKS Fa9la Rapper Flipperachi!
Flipperachi commended Akshaye Khanna for "killing that part" of the song. He also mentioned Ranveer Singh and thanked the Dhurandhar crew for including his song in a major Bollywood film. Read on to learn what he said.
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
Akshaye Khanna has gone viral after dancing to rapper Flipperachi's Arabic song'Fa9la' from Dhurandhar. Fans of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar were discussing "that song" on social media after seeing it for the first time. Later, the creators shared the entire version of the tune on Instagram.
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
In a recent interview with Fever FM, Flipperachi commended the actor for "killing that part" of the song. He also praised Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and thanked the Dhurandhar crew for incorporating his song in a major Bollywood film. Read on to learn what he said.
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
The Arabic rap song "Fa9la," performed by rapper Flipperachi, earned considerable acclaim, notably for Akshaye Khanna's contribution. The song appears at the entrance sequence of Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, popularly known as Sher-e-Baloch.
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
In the conversation, Flipperachi discussed how he was approached for Dhurandhar and his opinions on Akshaye Khanna's performance in the now-viral Arabic song Fa9la.
He stated, "They contacted us first. They informed us that we needed the song's licence and that we intended to record our own version. They wanted the rhythm. So they create their own version. Then, because to a lack of time, they decided, "You know what, the song is good by itself, so let's keep it like this."
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
He said, "So they were like, okay, certainly, we'll keep it like way. We will make it. We knew which portion to turn on or which section to play, and it was all love from there. My salute to Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna: "He just killed that part". I just adore it, and they give me shoutouts and everything, and they're very modest, and I appreciate that they see, even enjoy the sound, enough to put it in a huge Bollywood movie. So it's a joy, an honour, if you will."
When asked if he had met the actors of Dhurandhar, Flipperachi replied, "No, I haven't, but I believe there have been recent negotiations with Billboard. They're attempting to arrange for us to attend a festival and meet the entire group."
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned
Dhurandhar is an espionage thriller written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others in significant parts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.