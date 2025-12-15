Image Credit : Instagram

He said, "So they were like, okay, certainly, we'll keep it like way. We will make it. We knew which portion to turn on or which section to play, and it was all love from there. My salute to Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna: "He just killed that part". I just adore it, and they give me shoutouts and everything, and they're very modest, and I appreciate that they see, even enjoy the sound, enough to put it in a huge Bollywood movie. So it's a joy, an honour, if you will."

When asked if he had met the actors of Dhurandhar, Flipperachi replied, "No, I haven't, but I believe there have been recent negotiations with Billboard. They're attempting to arrange for us to attend a festival and meet the entire group."