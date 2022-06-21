Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

While Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is eyeing to cross the Rs 400 crore mark, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2022. Take a look at the film's performances on Monday.

Image: PR agency, Varun Dhawan/Instagram

In the box office test on Monday, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' once again passed with flying colours. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' has been added to the list of flop films in Bollywood, especially this year. Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram', which has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark, is now about to enter the Rs 400 crore club. At the same time, the advance booking report for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which will be released on Friday, is also out. Here are all how the films performed on Monday at the box office.

Image: PR Agency

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has so far, become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year. The film is on a roll and how! According to the latest reports, the film has collected Rs 262.5 crore worldwide to become one of the most successful horror-comedy films of all time. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s 7 actresses that swear by Yoga

Image: PR Agency

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty’s come-back film ‘Nikamma’ is failing to attract audiences in theatres, and its impact is clearly visible on its box office collections. Nikamma, which did a total business of Rs 1.51 crore on its first weekend, collected a total of Rs 1.61 crore on the fourth day. That is, the film earned only Rs 10 lakh on the fourth day. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

Image: Stills from the ad

Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Virata Parvam' was released worldwide on June 17. According to the report, this film has done a total business of Rs 3.76 crore in four days. That is, the film earned Rs 40 lakh on the fourth day.

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Kamal Haasan's Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is now going to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. Talking about the Hindi belt, the film collected Rs 30 lakh on Monday, with which the total collection of its Hindi version has gone up to Rs 7.82 crore.

Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Major: Starring Adivi Sesh, Major is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the Mumbai terror attack. Directed by Shashi Kiran, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, Saiee Manjrekar and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. According to the latest reports, Major has so far collected over Rs 31.90 crore at the worldwide box office.

Image: Official film poster

777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie is doing well at the box office. Made in a low-budget film, this film has done a business of more than Rs 59 crores within just 10 days. After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within seven days and now on the 11th day, the film has earned a total of Rs 59.5 crore.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram