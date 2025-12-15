Ajith Kumar Kisses Shalini Ahead of Malaysia Race — Fans Can’t Stop Gushing!
Actor Ajith Kumar was spotted kissing his wife, Shalini, as he prepared to depart for the Asian Le Mans Series in Malaysia. The gesture was recorded on camera, gaining extensive attention on social media.
Ajith Kumar was recently spotted kissing his wife, Shalini, on the cheek before competing in the Asian Le Mans Series in Malaysia. The video has gone viral rapidly, captivating viewers who have long admired the couple's bond.
The scene, taken prior of the race, revealed a personal side of the actor that many fans connected with.
The video depicts Ajith Kumar in his racing costume, with Shalini standing alongside him in a white top and black skirt. Their meeting was brief but loving, earning plaudits for its sincerity.
What a Moment! 😍
THALA #Ajithkumar Sir Kisses Shalini Ma’am Before Heading To The Race 🫶❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqEZ5mvD7m
— AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) December 14, 2025
The video clip sparked extensive debate on social media, with many admirers praising Ajith's humility and the couple's chemistry.
Ajith Kumar is back to competitive racing following his recent appearance in the GT4 European Series in Barcelona. His racing participation is well established, and his recent debut in the Asian Le Mans Series demonstrates his dedication to the sport.
The actor is known for juggling his passion for racing with his cinematic career.
Ajith's racing team touts itself as "born from the heart of a true racer," highlighting his personal commitment and excitement on the track.
The couple's public presence ahead of the race brought attention not just to Ajith's professional endeavours, but also to the actor's relationship with Shalini. The video has gone viral, increasing curiosity in their personal lives.
Ajith Kumar recently appeared in Good Bad Ugly, which received great reviews from moviegoers. His earlier endeavour, Vidaamuyarchi, did not do as well, but his ongoing involvement in both movies and racing is noteworthy.
The actor will collaborate with Good Bad Ugly filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran on his second straight production. The film's production is slated to begin in February, once Ajith finishes his racing obligations.
