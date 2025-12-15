Anuj Sachdev, who made a guest appearance in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata Hai, was attacked in a Goregaon society over a parking dispute. A person beat him with a stick, accusing him of a dog bite, and gave him death threats.

TV actor Anuj Sachdev, who has appeared in serials like 'Sabki Laadli Bebo' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has shared a very shocking video on social media. In this video, a man can be seen not only beating Anuj with a stick but also verbally abusing him.

This person also threatened to kill Anuj. The video is from the society in Mumbai's Goregaon area where Anuj Sachdev lives. The attacker is a resident of the same society and appears to be extremely angry.

Why was Anuj Sachdev beaten?

In the video, the man can also be heard saying, 'He made the dog bite.' While this person is hitting Anuj, a woman's voice is heard in the background calling for the watchman. After this, two security guards arrive and grab the man beating Anuj, taking him away. However, even during this, the man's anger did not subside. He continues to swear and threatens, saying, 'I will kill you.'

Sharing the video, Anuj Sachdev wrote in the caption, 'I am posting this video as proof before that man damages any of my property. He tried to kill my dog and me for parking in the wrong place in the society. He lives in flat number 602 of A wing in Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon West. Please share this with people who can take action. My head is bleeding.'

Who is Anuj Sachdev?

39-year-old Anuj Sachdev is a popular TV actor. He participated in MTV Roadies in 2005. He has appeared in serials like 'Sabki Laadli Bebo', 'Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Phir Subah Hogi', 'Laal Ishq', 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', and 'Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare'. He has made guest appearances in shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'.