Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Collects THIS Much
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main' took a huge leap at the box office on its second day. Compared to the first day, the film's collection saw an increase of about 133 percent, which is a massive jump in itself
What was Tu Yaa Main's Day 1 Collection?
'Tu Yaa Main' released on Feb 13, earning ₹60 lakh on day one, clashing with 'O'Romeo'. Despite a slow start, it beat Shanaya's debut, which made only ₹30 lakh.
Tu Yaa Main Day 2 Box Office
On the second day, 'Tu Yaa Main' benefited from Valentine's Day. According to trade reports, the film earned ₹1.40 crore on its second day, which is 133% more than the first day.
Tu Yaa Main Day 3 Collection Estimate
It's believed the film will benefit from the Sunday holiday on its third day, and its collections could see growth. The film has already earned about ₹1 lakh in the morning shows. It's expected to perform better by night.
The Story of Survival Thriller Tu Yaa Main
In Bejoy Nambiar's 'Tu Yaa Main', Shanaya Kapoor is a social media influencer, and Adarsh Gourav is Maruti. The story is about them getting trapped with a crocodile in a pool during a trip. To see how they escape, you'll have to watch the film.
Tu Yaa Main Budget and Star Cast
According to reports, 'Tu Yaa Main' was made on a budget of about ₹20 crore. It's produced by Bhanushali Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. Besides Shanaya and Adarsh, Parul Gulati and Tanishk Shelare also have key roles.
