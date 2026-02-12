- Home
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s war drama Border 2 has begun to slow down at the box office after a stellar opening. The film recorded its lowest single-day earnings on Day 20
Border 2 Records Lowest Collection on Day 20
Border 2 witnessed a noticeable drop in its box office performance as it entered the third week of its theatrical run. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore on Day 20, marking its lowest daily collection so far. Despite the decline, the film has managed to accumulate an impressive India net collection of nearly Rs 316 crore. On the global front, Border 2 has earned around Rs 426.5 crore, reflecting its strong overseas performance and sustained audience interest since release.
Third Week Sees Expected Weekday Decline
The film’s earnings trend suggests a typical third-week slowdown often seen in big-budget releases. On Day 19, which fell on a Tuesday, Border 2 collected Rs 2.5 crore, showing a 25 percent jump from the Rs 2 crore earned on Day 18. However, weekday footfall has started decreasing steadily, which is common once the initial buzz and festive advantage fade. While the film continues to attract audiences in select regions, the momentum has clearly reduced compared to its early theatrical run.
Strong Opening and Star-Studded Appeal Still Hold Value
Border 2 opened to strong reviews and massive audience turnout, particularly benefiting from the Republic Day holiday period. The film earned an impressive Rs 30 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 59 crore on its first Monday, outperforming several contemporary releases. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, the film serves as a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. Unlike the original that focused on the Battle of Longewala, the sequel explores multiple war fronts during the India-Pakistan conflict. The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh, which continues to draw audience interest
