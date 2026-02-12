Border 2 opened to strong reviews and massive audience turnout, particularly benefiting from the Republic Day holiday period. The film earned an impressive Rs 30 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 59 crore on its first Monday, outperforming several contemporary releases. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, the film serves as a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. Unlike the original that focused on the Battle of Longewala, the sequel explores multiple war fronts during the India-Pakistan conflict. The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh, which continues to draw audience interest